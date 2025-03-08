German Doner Kebab reveal limited edition TikTok inspired viral ‘KeBags’ in Doritos collaboration
Inspired by viral food hacks which have had over 50m views online, The GDK x Doritos Loaded Doner KeBag includes either Doritos Chilli Heatwave or Doritos Cool Original loaded up with doner meat, fresh tomatoes, and onions, topped with GDK’s creamy cheese, yogurt, garlic sauce and spicy sauce.
Previously hailed as 'the McDonald's of Kebabs', GDK is one of the fastest-growing restaurant groups in the country, with over 140 UK sites. No stranger to game-chaning moves, they have previously launched the UK’s first ever pink kebab in 2022, a breakfast doner range, and a plant-based doner ‘meat’ product earlier this year.
The GDK x Doritos® Loaded Doner KeBag is available to purchase across all GDK restaurants from now.
