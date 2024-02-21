News you can trust since 1877
Former Burnley pub the Fighting Cocks that became Italian restaurant Ninos is sold

A former Burnley pub, that was transformed into a successful Italian restaurant before it suddenly closed around four years ago, has been sold.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:46 GMT
The landmark building in Cliviger’s Red Lees Road was sold by Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd in a deal that was agreed before Christmas and completed last week.

Jonathan Wolstencroft, commercial property agent at Whiteacres, said the company was excited to monitor progress with the new owners of the 1.15 acre site.

