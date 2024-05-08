Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thankfully, while the winds outside howled, we were ensconced in the serene sanctuary of a beautifully refurbished 17th Century hotel and inn that has no doubt weathered decades of change over the years.

Located on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and Skipton, The Tempest is the perfect blend of old and new. Original brickwork, wooden panelling, and ornate detail evoke a sense of nostalgia and tradition, while modern updates enhance its appeal.

The Tempest Arm in Elslack

And that appeal stretches to an appetising menu brimming with a diverse selection of beloved pub classics. From starters like curried sausage roll and hot honey buttermilk chicken thighs, to a mains selection featuring sausage and mash, steak pie, and fish and chips, you'll almost definitely find yourself spoilt for choice. The perfect excuse then to share three starters instead of going for one each. We stuck to the specials menu, and went for the pigs in blankets (£5) – incredible; Yorkie dippers with gravy (£5) – incredible; house nachos with cheddar cheese (£7) – could have done with a little more cheese, and a smattering of salsa. But that's only a minor quibble.

My partner, Danielle, chose the Barnsley lamb chop with minted redcurrant gravy (£22.95) for her main, which came with triple-cooked chips, vine tomatoes, mushrooms, and potatoes. Her one word answer to the question, 'How is it?- 'Tasty', was later expanded upon to include 'wonderful' and 'mmm I'd definitely get this again'. I usually enjoy/steal a bite of whatever she has – for review purposes – but, inexplicably, I completely forgot on this occasion, distracted by the glorious parcel of pastry perfection looking up at me from my plate.

The chicken, ham and leek pie (£16.95) served with fries and garden peas caught my eye while we whittled down our starter choices on the specials menu. I wasn't expecting pulled chicken when I cut into the golden flaky pastry, but I certainly wasn't complaining either. Tender and rich in flavour, each mouthful was better than the last.

That three-starter start to the meal meant desserts were out of the question. Although, the salted caramel chocolate pot, and the sticky toffee pudding, came very close to breaking our resolve.

The 'incredible' pigs in blankets

We drove back home to Burnley on this particular evening (a 25-minute drive), but if you did fancy spending the night at The Tempest, there's 21 rooms – all with breakfast included – ready to provide you with an unforgettable stay, and the perfect base to explore the surrounding area.

The bustling market town of Skipton, with its medieval castle and award-winning high street (shout-out to Bizzie Lizzie's chippy – a favourite of mine since childhood) is only five miles away. If you're wanting to explore a little further field then the Yorkshire Dales are a walkers' paradise, with the Three Peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, a challenging, but highly rewarding endeavour.