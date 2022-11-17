Boasting an AA Rosette award for its food, this fine dining restaurant in Crow Wood Resort, Holme Road, is certainly a crown jewel in the town's culinary scene.

With its stylish décor and gorgeous patio, my partner and I felt like we were dining out on our summer holidays as we sipped delicious raspberry mojitos and frozen mango margaritas - despite it being a chilly November night.

You can certainly leave your troubles behind you when you step through the door: the staff are friendly and polite; the service is second-to-none; and the menu straddles the line between the familiar and the bold, putting fresh twists on classic dishes, giving you the pleasure of comfort food combined with the excitement of trying something new.

Cauliflower pakoras with coriander, mango salsa and a sriracha aioli.

The only thing that might make you worry of course, is the size of the bill - but for many of us, Wilfred's is a place for special occasions. The team certainly knows how to make you feel special with their attentive service. And to say this is fine dining, the portions are surprisingly generous - an added bonus.

This is a place for getting dressed up to the nines – the restaurant oozes style and sophistication, from its stunning interior to its globally inspired menu. It is draped in dark wood and luxurious fabrics, giving it the feel of a chic city centre bar, and I was surprised to see the place buzzing with diners on a Tuesday night.

And yet it is also family-friendly, with a children’s menu and an outdoor adventure play centre, meaning even the youngest of guests can indulge in the feeling of being a VIP.

The food is in keeping with this relaxed yet elegant vibe. I opted for the cauliflower pakoras with coriander, mango salsa and a bold sriracha aioli to start: heaven for vegans. Anyone who can make cauliflower moreish is certainly deserving of a culinary award - and moreish it was. It went down a treat with the refreshing salsa and bright, tangy dip.

The Connoisseur’s Choice, a hand-formed sirloin steak burger with house fries and pepper sauce, with added Lancashire mature cheese and dry-cured pancetta.

My partner enjoyed jambalaya arancini, which consists of crispy risotto balls of chorizo sausage, chicken, saffron rice and tomato. He described the dish as “an amazing mix of flavours”.

For mains, the porcini mushroom ravioli with spinach and truffle cream, crispy kale, asparagus and cheese melts was calling my name. And the cheese melts were divine - I could have eaten several more!

My other half loved The Connoisseur’s Choice, a hand-formed sirloin steak burger with house fries and pepper sauce, with added Lancashire mature cheese and dry-cured pancetta, which he said was delicious and filling. It was so large, he couldn't finish it.

We were too full for dessert but the triple chocolate orange sphere sounded like heaven, combining white chocolate mousse, brownie, shortbread,raspberry, and hot chocolate sauce.

Wilfred's Restaurant and Bar in Crow Wood Resort, Holme Road, Burnley.

I’d love to return to the restaurant in the summer and enjoy a cocktail in the terrace garden while my young son explores the outdoor playground, before taking a stroll around the resort’s parkland.

But certainly, with its relaxed ambiance and creative menu, Wilfred’s is the perfect spot to beat the winter chill.

Jambalaya arancini: crispy risotto balls of chorizo sausage, chicken, saffron rice and tomato.