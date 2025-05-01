Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The free offer is available via the Costa Coffee app ☕

Costa Coffee are giving away free drinks via its app

The perk includes a free bottle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

The offer is not available to every app user

A popular coffee chain in the UK will be giving away free drinks, as a way to help people cool down during the warm weather.

As reported by The Sun, Costa Coffee customers can receive free Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles.

The deal was shared by a Costa Coffee customer on a popular Facebook group named Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, who shared how others can get their hands on the free drink.

Coffee chain to giveaway free drinks to app users - but not everyone is eligible | Adobe Stock

The original poster detailed that a free bottle Coca-Cola Zero Sugar can be redeemed via the Costa Coffee loyalty app.

In the post, the Facebook user wrote: “Free coke zero on the Costa app at the mo! Just got mine.”

The post gained popularity on the Facebook group, with many taking to the comments to share if they had managed to receive a free Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottle or not.

It was shared that the free gift can be redeemed without the purchase of another item, however not every app user will be able to take advantage of the giveaway.

The free Coca-Cola Zero Sugar offer will run out on Sunday May 4, 2025.

The Costa Coffee app also offers customers exclusive early access to new menu items, the opportunity to collect points, as well as a free cake on your birthday.

The Costa Coffee app is free to download from the App Store on iPhone or Google Play store on Android.

