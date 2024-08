Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 25,000 food enthusiasts converged on Clitheroe last Saturday for the town’s annual food festival.

And jubilant festival organisers Ribble Valley Borough Council today heralded the event as a triumph of food diversity that smashed its 20,000 record for visitor numbers. Producers at the festival were sold out by lunchtime and had to send for additional stock, while street food vendors attracted long queues throughout the day.

And many town centre shops reported increased footfall and sales, notably from many first-time visitors to the town. The festival, sponsored by the Compleat Food Group, Fort Vale Engineering and Holmes Mill, showcased some of the world’s best food and drink – from wild game and Biltong beef to cheese truckles and curry kits – from around 100 exhibitors. And this year’s festival rounded off a week of foodie events being held throughout Ribble Valley.

Clitheroe Food Festival 2024 attracted an incredible 25,000 visitors

The Ribble Valley Taste Fest – now in its second year – featured a feast of activities and special events, including pizza-making, farm visits, guided walks and distillery tours, many of which were sold out within days of tickets going on sale. David Birtwhistle, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “This year’s Clitheroe Food Festival attracted around 5,000 more food enthusiasts than in recent years, which is a phenomenal achievement.

“Festivalgoers from across the region enjoyed top-quality artisan produce, a feast of family entertainment and a warm Ribble Valley welcome.

“We are proud to have created what has become one of the UK’s premiere food festivals and are already receiving expressions of interest for next year’s event.”

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning, added: “Our festival team worked behind the scenes for many months to bring this fantastic event to fruition and I would like to thank them for their sterling efforts.

“We also received support from our festival volunteers, particularly Clitheroe Rotary and Whalley Lions, which is much appreciated.

“This year’s festival smashed all records and once again shows the ability of a small authority to punch way above its weight in delivering major projects that produce significant outcomes for residents, visitors and businesses.”