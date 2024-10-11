Burnley retro: 30 glorious decade-old photos from Posh nightclub

By John Deehan
Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:01 BST
Posh may be no more, but it’s legacy will live on forever – for those who went out in town in the noughties that is.

Here’s just a few photos of revellers enjoying a night out at the much-loved Ormerod Street bar.

ICYMI: 31 superb retro photos from former Burnley town centre bar Inside Out | 29 photos from those Pharaohs days

.

1. Posh nights out

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

2. Posh nights out : Posh nights out

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

3. Posh nights out

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

4. Posh nights out

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice