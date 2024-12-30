Burnley Nightlife: 41 festive pics including The White Lion and Secrets bar and The Inn On The Wharf and Smackwater Jack’s

By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:53 BST
Christmas in Burnley’s bars and pubs was celebrated in style.

The town’s venues opened their doors and revellers packed in to make sure they had a festive season to remember. Here are some cracking pics from over the last few days.

The White Lion

1. Burnley Nightlife: Festive photos as revellers celebrated Christmas

The White Lion Photo: s

Photo Sales
Remedy

2. Burnley Nightlife: Festive photos as revellers celebrated Christmas

Remedy Photo: s

Photo Sales
Remedy

3. Burnley Nightlife: Festive photos as revellers celebrated Christmas

Remedy Photo: s

Photo Sales
Remedy

4. Burnley Nightlife: Festive photos as revellers celebrated Christmas

Remedy Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice