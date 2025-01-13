Burnley Nightlife: 29 pics from the weekend including The Coalyard and The Park View and The Coal Clough pub

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
Temperatures plummeted at the weekend but it was certainly not cold in the town’s bars and pubs as revellers hit the town.

And here are some great images from the weekend.

Smackwater Jack's

1. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

Smackwater Jack's

The Coalyard

2. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

The Coalyard

The Park View

3. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

The Park View

Smack's

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

Smack's

