Burnley Nightlife: 19 fabulous photos as fun seekers hit Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs

Burnley’s bars, pubs and clubs were packed at the weekend as revellers defied the freezing temperatures to step out.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT

And here is our weekly round up of photos

Bees Knee's

1. Burnley Nightlife: Photos from Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs at the weekend

Bees Knee's Photo: submitted

Remedy

2. Burnley Nightlife: 16 photos from Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs at the weekend

Remedy Photo: submitted

Remedy

3. Burnley Nightlife: 16 photos from Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs at the weekend

Remedy Photo: submitted

Remedy

4. Burnley Nightlife: 16 photos from Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs at the weekend

Remedy Photo: submitted

