Burnley fans among the Premier League's biggest matchday drinkers — with Newcastle United boasting one of the soberest set of supporters!

But which club owns the thirstiest set of supporters in the top flight?

Intrigued data analysts at onlinegambling.ca surveyed 2,000 Premier League fans to find out how many enjoy a drinking binge – defined as five pints or more by the NHS – on game day.

Brentford are known as the Bees – and a large number of their fans (41%) clearly get a buzz from several pints when the division’s newcomers are in action as they take top spot. The same can be said for Arsenal and Norwich City supporters (34%) who are joint second in this table.

England fans enjoying a beer in the sun

Burnley fans come in at number four in the hierarchy with 31% of those surveyed admitting to enjoying an alcohol-fuelled matchday experience.

In contrast, Manchester United and Newcastle United have two of the soberest fanbases, along with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. The least likely to binge drink table shows the percentage of fans who don’t drink at all on game day.

According to Statista, the average price of an EPL pint is £4.28 – though many fans will do their drinking away from the ground. If you drink five pints on every game day, over a 38-game season, you could spend about £800 on beer alone.

Millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996 – are way ahead when it comes to serious drinking around football. Some 30% admitted to binge-drinking on game day whereas a far lower proportion (7%) of Generation Z – teenagers and under 25s – indulge to a similar extent.

