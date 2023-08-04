News you can trust since 1877
Burnley based Caribbean chef Mama Shar to headline this year's Nelson Food and Drink Festival

The 2023 Nelson Food and Drink Festival will return in September.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

The event will take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 10am-4pm, with a number of free attractions including live cooking demonstrations, entertainment for all the family and an extra special competition for local school children.

Burnley based Caribbean chef Mama Shar will headline the kitchen demonstration area with her authentic Caribbean food, and she will be joined by Solo Pizza, who will be showcasing a live masterclass cooking demonstration of authentic Italian pizza. There will be over 30 food and drink stalls.

The free-to-attend event will take place in Nelson town centre and is being sponsored by Nelson Town Council and Financial Affairs. There will be a number of family activities including face painting, a henna artist and Bollywood style dancers, plus much more.

Pupils from 35 schools have also been invited to take part in a poster competition featuring their favourite food.

