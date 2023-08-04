The event will take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 10am-4pm, with a number of free attractions including live cooking demonstrations, entertainment for all the family and an extra special competition for local school children.

Burnley based Caribbean chef Mama Shar will headline the kitchen demonstration area with her authentic Caribbean food, and she will be joined by Solo Pizza, who will be showcasing a live masterclass cooking demonstration of authentic Italian pizza. There will be over 30 food and drink stalls.

The free-to-attend event will take place in Nelson town centre and is being sponsored by Nelson Town Council and Financial Affairs. There will be a number of family activities including face painting, a henna artist and Bollywood style dancers, plus much more.