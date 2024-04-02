Burnley bar hoping to raise funds to repair damages and get back on its feet
and live on Freeview channel 276
We have most of our live music slots covered now and line up will be announced soon!
Come join us for an unforgettable night of live music, community spirit, and solidarity. Let's show our support for Sanctuary Rock Bar and ensure it remains a vibrant hub for music lovers in Burnley!
In addition to rocking out, there will be a raffle with fantastic prizes, so there's something for everyone to enjoy while supporting a worthy cause. If you are a local business who can donate a prize please get in touch!
If you're interested in donating anything to this noble cause, please contact us either through Sanctuary Burnley or Ursa Major Media. Let's come together as a community and make a difference for Sanctuary Rock Bar!
Thank you for your support, and let's make April 13th a night to remember! #SupportSanctuaryRockBar #BurnleyMusicCommunity #FundraiserEvent