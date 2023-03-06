Whether you've got a sweet or savoury tooth, Princes and brands have something to please everyone.

Here are six delicious recipes to tantalise your tastebuds ...

Lebanese Filo Pie (Serves 4, Bake time 25 mins)

Six of the best: Try your hand at making these this British Pie Week

Ingredients:

150g feta cheese

60g spice shot

260g spinach

Lebanese Filo Pie

100g toasted pine nuts

100g red pepper 20mm dice

300g red onion 20mm dice

100g filo pastry

20g rapeseed oil

2g sesame seeds

Method:

In a non stick frying pan, add half the oil and cook the peppers for five minutes until soft.

Take off the heat and add the spinach – let the residual heat wilt it. Leave to one side to cool

Mix the pine nuts, spice shot and feta into the cooled pepper mix

Put the mix into a pie dish

Take out the filo pastry and scrunch it into balls – place on top of the pepper mix until covered

Brush the filo with the remaining oisl and sprinkle with sesame seeds

Cook in a pre heated oven at 180c fan for 25 minutes

Recipe by U:Me

Top Crust Steak & Mushroom Pies (Serves 4, Bake time 30 mins)

Ingredients:

15g Trex

450g Lean braising steak,cut into chunks

1 Onion, chopped

150g Mushrooms, sliced

500ml Beef stock

2 tbsp Cornflour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pastry

225g Plain flour

¼ tsp Salt

100g Trex

Milk, to glaze

Method:

First, make the filling. Melt the Trex in a large saucepan over a high heat. Add the meat a handful at a time, browning each handful before adding the next.

Add the onion and mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Pour in the stock. Reduce the heat, cover and cook for 1½-2 hours, or until the meat is very tender.

Meanwhile, sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Rub in the Trex with your fingertips until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Stir in just enough chilled water to make a soft, but not sticky dough. Knead for a few moments until smooth, then wrap and chill.

Blend the cornflour with 3 tbsp cold water and add to the meat, stirring until thickened. Season and cool.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface into a large rectangle. Cut out 4 lids, using an up-turned individual pie dish as a template, cutting around it with a sharp knife.

Spoon the meat mixture into 4 individual pie dishes and dampen the rims with water. Cut slashes in the pastry lids to allow steam to escape, then position on top. Put the pie dishes onto a baking sheet. Brush the tops with a little milk, then bake for 25-30 minutes.

Recipe by Trex

Chicken and Vegetable Pie (Serves 6, Bake time 40 mins)

Ingredients:

225g Plain flour

¼ tsp Salt

85g Trex, at room temperature

3–4 tbsp Chilled water

Filling

2 Carrots, chopped

Medium onion, chopped

Large courgette, sliced

100g Broccoli, broken into small florets

Chicken or vegetable stock cube, dissolved in 450ml (3⁄4 pint) hot water

400g Skinless cooked chicken, chopped

2 tbsp Fresh parsley, chopped

3 tbsp Cornflour, blended with 5 tbsp cold water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Glaze

Large egg, beaten with 1 tbsp cold water

Method:

Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Add the Trex, rubbing it in with your fingertips until the mixture looks like fine breadcrumbs. Add the chilled water and mix it in with a round-bladed knife until the pastry clings together. Use your hand to form the dough into a ball. Wrap in cling film and chill for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Choose a 1.5 litre (2½ pint) deep pie dish.

Sprinkle a little flour over your worktop, then roll out the pastry with a rolling pin dusted with flour. Use short, even strokes, turning the pastry a little after each roll. Roll it out so that it is about 5cm (2 in) bigger than the top of the pie dish. Place the upturned dish onto the pastry and cut around it to form the lid. Cut 2-3 short slashes in the centre of the lid to allow air to escape. Next, cut a strip from the remaining pastry about 1cm (½ in) wide and long enough to top the rim of the pie dish. Chill in the refrigerator whilst you make the filling.

Cook the carrots and onion in boiling water for 10 minutes. Add the courgette and broccoli and cook for 5 minutes more. Drain thoroughly.

Put the stock into a saucepan with the chicken and parsley. Stir in the blended cornflour and heat, stirring gently, until thickened. Season, then add the vegetables. Transfer to the pie dish.

Moisten the pie dish rim. Press the strip of pastry into place, joining it without overlapping. Dampen the strip. Lift the pastry lid into position. Press the edges together well, crimping them with your fingers.

Cut out leaf shapes from the remaining pastry. Brush the top of the pie with the beaten egg glaze, place the leaves on top, then glaze them too. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the pastry is a rich golden brown.

Recipe by Trex

Indian Keema Shepherd’s Pie (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

400g Branston Beans

1kg minced lamb

1 medium white onion, finely diced

140g carrots, finely diced

20g cooking oil

50g celery, finely diced

1 tsp salt

Pinch of cracked black pepper

10g garlic puree

20g ginger puree

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cumin

15g mild curry powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp smoked paprika

Pinch of cayenne pepper

40g mango chutney

1 lamb stock pot dissolved into 250ml of water

20g Worcester Sauce

1kg potatoes, mashed

2 tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

Pinch of white pepper

½ tsp curry powder

Method:

In a large frying pan on medium/ high heat add the cooking oil, then the onion, carrots, celery, salt and pepper. Fry for 5 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

Add the minced lamb and fry for another 5 minutes until it has browned.

Next, add the garlic, ginger, garam masala, cumin, curry powder, cinnamon, paprika and cayenne pepper. Cook for a further 2 – 3 minutes.

To this, add the mango chutney, lamb stock, and Worcester Sauce. Bring the pan to a simmer, then cook for 10 mins to reduce all excess liquid.

After that, add the Branston Beans and remove the pan from the heat.

Next, peel and dice the potatoes, then put them in a saucepan with the turmeric and bring to the boil. Continue boiling until the potatoes are soft, then drain off the water, add the salt, pepper and curry powder, then mash the potatoes until all the lumps are gone.

Transfer the lamb into a large oven-proof roasting tray and spread the mash on top, smoothing the mash to the edges of the tray so that the mince is totally covered.

Cook in the oven at 180c (fan) for 35 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

Recipe by Branston Beans

Red Cherry Pie

Ingredients:

2 x 410g cans of Princes Red Cherry Fruit Filling

225g plain flour

Pinch salt

100g Trex

1 egg, beaten with 1 tbsp milk

2 tsp caster sugar, for sprinkling

Cream, ice cream or custard

Method:

Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the Trex into the flour until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add 2-3 tbsp chilled water and mix it in with a knife until the pastry clings together. Form the dough into a ball, then wrap and chill for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Roll out half the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use it to line a 20cm (8 inch) diameter pie dish. Roll out the rest of the pastry to form the lid, then set it to one side.

Spoon the cans of Princes Red Cherry Fruit Filling into the pie dish. Dampen the edges of the pastry, lift the lid on top and press the edges together to seal. Trim with a sharp knife.

Brush the surface of the pie with the egg and milk mixture. Sprinkle with caster sugar and bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden brown. Serve with cream, ice cream or custard.

Recipe by Princes Fruit

Apple Pie

Ingredients:

2 x 395g cans of Princes Apple Fruit Filling

400g ready-made shortcrust pastry

2 tbsp milk

Cream, ice cream or custard, to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6.

Roll out half the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use it to line a 20cm (8 inch) diameter pie plate or dish. Roll out the rest of the pastry to form the lid, then set it to one side.

Spoon the cans of Princes Apple Fruit Filling into the pie dish. Dampen the edges of the pastry, lift the lid on top and press the edges together to seal. Trim with a sharp knife. Re-roll the trimmings and use them to make pastry leaves, arranging them on top of the pie.

Brush the surface of the pie with milk. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden brown. Serve with cream, ice cream or custard.