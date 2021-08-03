Bowland Food Festival showcasing the best of local produce set to take over Clitheroe's Holmes Mill

The festival will celebrate the region's vibrant food scene. Photo: Holmes Mill

Crowds of people are expected to descend into Holmes Mill as Bowland Food Festival celebrates a host of regional street food, artisan producers and makers over the weekend of August 13th to 15th.

The festival, where entry is free, will take place at the home of Bowland Brewery in Holmes Mill.

There will be local businesses hosting stalls at the food feast including Holmes Mill, Luna Wood Fired Pizza, Cuckoo Gin, Love is Churros, Porcus Sausages, Oh My Cheesecake, Flatbread Social among more.

Speaking about the extravaganza, a Holmes Mill spokesman, said: "Having been enthusiastic supporters of the Clitheroe Food Festival since the very beginning, we were desperate to keep some kind of momentum going - to somehow keep our place on the calendar - until things get back on track for next year. We’ve invited friends and suppliers to come and showcase their products and we’ve got live music and entertainment too.

"We’ve got some growers and some makers, we’ve got tastings too. It’s nothing like on the scale of the main event, but hopefully it will be a great reminder of what we are all missing."

During the weekend, the food court will seat up to 400 people and will play host to an abundance of local talent, with a line-up of DJs, solo artists and bands playing on the outdoor stage all weekend.

Cookery school, Flavours of Whalley, will be in the Mill Yard marquee conducting demonstrations centred around healthy, nutritious and balanced home-cooking.

