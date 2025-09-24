Moves are underway to create more of a Parisian-style ‘pavement cafe culture’ across the borough.

A draft pavement licensing policy has been drawn up by Pendle Council, and the public is being asked for its views.

The issue was discussed at last month’s executive committee meeting, where members agreed it would be a good idea to ask residents what it thought of its proposed policy for 2025-2030.

A pavement licence allows café, bar and restaurant licence holders to place removable furniture outside their premises on a public pavement.

The council wants to make it easier for hospitality venues to serve people outside.

Coun. David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “It's brilliant to see a pavement cafe culture thriving in Pendle, helping sustain a bustling street scene.

"The council supports and encourages the provision of pavement cafes and bars in the borough as they can help maximise the use of public spaces, aid the local economy and add to the facilities offered to people who visit, live and work in Pendle.

“But while we want to encourage them, it is important that they are properly located and managed and do not obstruct the highway or create a hazard for pedestrians.”

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, Pendle Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure Services, added: “Allowing cafes, bars and restaurants to secure a licence to enable them to place furniture on the highway will help to provide much-needed income for businesses and protect as many hospitality jobs as possible, particularly during times of increasing living costs.”

The public can view the draft pavement licensing policy on the council's website - www.pendle.gov.uk/licensing.

If you have any comments, please email [email protected] by Wednesday, October 15th.