Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Burnley shortlisted in English Italian Awards

A popular coffee shop and cafe in Burnley has been shortlisted for the English Italian Awards.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane has been nominated in Best Italian Coffee Shop and Best Dessert categories.

The popular eaterie, which has built up a loyal customer base over the years, last competed in the Italian Food Awards in 2019, but the Covid pandemic and family ill health meant this is the first time Bellissimo has entered in recent years.

Co-owner and head chef John Scibetta must first enter a ‘cook-off’ for the Best Dessert section in front of celebrity Italian chef Aldo Zilli and Great British Bake-Off 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno.

Lynn and John Scibetta at Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane, Burnley
Lynn and John Scibetta at Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane, Burnley
Proud wife Lynn explained: “John is looking forward to the bake-off in which he will prepare our Bellissimo speciality dessert, which is a Sicilian cassata. John’s family hail from Sicily so it is very personal to him.

“It will be high pressure as top chefs Aldo and baker Giuseppe will be judging the results. That is in Altrincham on September 19th and the finals will be held at the Queen’s Hotel, Leeds on October 8th.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s recognition that we are doing something right. Trade has been a little up and down recently due to the cost-of-living crisis. There are a lot of coffee shops in Burnley town centre now and we’re a little off the main drag so we have to work three times as hard.

“We have so many lovely customers, old and new, so I’m sure they will be pleased with our news. It is a great recognition for Burnley and our local dining scene.”

