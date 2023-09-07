A popular coffee shop and cafe in Burnley has been shortlisted for the English Italian Awards.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane has been nominated in Best Italian Coffee Shop and Best Dessert categories.

The popular eaterie, which has built up a loyal customer base over the years, last competed in the Italian Food Awards in 2019, but the Covid pandemic and family ill health meant this is the first time Bellissimo has entered in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-owner and head chef John Scibetta must first enter a ‘cook-off’ for the Best Dessert section in front of celebrity Italian chef Aldo Zilli and Great British Bake-Off 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno.

Lynn and John Scibetta at Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane, Burnley

Proud wife Lynn explained: “John is looking forward to the bake-off in which he will prepare our Bellissimo speciality dessert, which is a Sicilian cassata. John’s family hail from Sicily so it is very personal to him.

“It will be high pressure as top chefs Aldo and baker Giuseppe will be judging the results. That is in Altrincham on September 19th and the finals will be held at the Queen’s Hotel, Leeds on October 8th.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s recognition that we are doing something right. Trade has been a little up and down recently due to the cost-of-living crisis. There are a lot of coffee shops in Burnley town centre now and we’re a little off the main drag so we have to work three times as hard.