Aldi launches new budget friendly McDonald’s inspired burgers for just £1.79

Aldi has launched new budget friendly McDonald’s inspired burgers for just £1.79 – and tasting is believing!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joining the line-up of Aldi’s mouth-watering and affordable McDonald’s alternatives is the all-new Double Cheeseburger and Southern Fried Chicken Burger – both on sale for £1.79.

The delicious, budget friendly new additions rival the chain restaurant’s Double Cheeseburger and McCrispy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both available in stores now for up to 69 per cent cheaper than at the golden arches.

New at Aldi.

Shoppers can now enjoy the popular McDonald’s McCrispy for less with Aldi’s NEW Southern Fried Chicken Burger (£1.79, 225g), now retailing at less than half the price. Crispy chicken tenders are complemented by creamy mayo with crunchy lettuce in a sesame topped bun to create a cost-effective, crunchy treat.

Aldi’s NEW Double Cheeseburger (£1.79, 232g) also packs a flavour punch, with two juicy 100 per cent British Beef patties combined with fresh lettuce and tangy cheese sandwiched between two brioche buns.

Delivering a taste sensation at 18 per cent cheaper than at McDonald’s, this fakeaway treat is sure to deliver savoury satisfaction to any budget conscious burger lover.