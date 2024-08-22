Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walkers has announced it will be giving away 10,000 multipacks of the newly launched Smokin’ BBQ Sauce flavour crisps to people across Great Britain during the August Bank Holiday weekend if the weather decides to turn.

Us Brits love a BBQ, but it always comes with the risk that it might rain. Walkers are offering the ultimate solution to any potential BBQ fails this August bank holiday with the new BBQ flavour crisps, delivering the perfect BBQ without fail.

To get involved, all Walkers fans need to do is visit the promotional website and sign up with their full name, email address and phone number. Those that do will receive a digital voucher code via text message, and when the first drop of rain lands somewhere in Great Britain over the Bank Holiday Weekend, those signed up will receive a second text message to alert them that the voucher is now active for redemption.

The first 10,000 lucky people to redeem their activated vouchers will have successfully bagged themselves a free multipack of the delicious Smokin’ BBQ Sauce flavour crisps, which launched in stores across Great Britain this week following years of public demand.

Crisp eaters can sign up here to be in with a chance to bag a free pack, but they’ll have to be quick as it’s first come, first served!