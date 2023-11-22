39 photos from nights out at the legendary Lava and Ignite
Hundreds of revellers would line the street outside the Hammerton Street venue each and every weekend waiting to dance the night away on one of the three floors, right up until its closure in February 2014.
At the time, Northern regional director of the Luminar Group Tony Gorbert said: “If and when local conditions improve, we hope to be in a position to reopen the club.”
Sadly, that day never arrived, but the Grade II listed building – built in 1823 as a cotton spinning mill – is still a cornerstone of the town centre after being transformed into 26 luxury flats.
The club may be gone, but the memories live on, as these cracking retro photos show.