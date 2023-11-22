Can you believe that in just three months’ time, Lava and Ignite will have been closed for 10 whole years?

Hundreds of revellers would line the street outside the Hammerton Street venue each and every weekend waiting to dance the night away on one of the three floors, right up until its closure in February 2014.

At the time, Northern regional director of the Luminar Group Tony Gorbert said: “If and when local conditions improve, we hope to be in a position to reopen the club.”

Sadly, that day never arrived, but the Grade II listed building – built in 1823 as a cotton spinning mill – is still a cornerstone of the town centre after being transformed into 26 luxury flats.

The club may be gone, but the memories live on, as these cracking retro photos show.

1 . 1 These girls were enjoying a night out at Lava and Ignite back in 2010 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . 2 Big group of friends enjoying their time together on a night out at Lava and Ignite Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Lava Ignite (21).JPG Friends together on a night out at Lava and Ignite back in 2009 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . 3 Heading to the dance floor in Lava and Ignite back in 2009 Photo: Archive Photo Sales