From the moment Pharaohs in Hargreaves Street threw open its doors, it became a temple of a dodgy dance moves and awkward photo poses.
Thankfully, this flashback gallery features no videos. Enjoy.
ICYMI: 36 photos from back when Posh in Burnley was the place to be | 31 incredible retro snaps from inside the old Inside Out
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.