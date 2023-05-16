News you can trust since 1877
29 incredible photos of clubbers enjoying the best times at Burnley's former iconic nightclub Lava and Ignite

A life size inflatable elephant, fire eaters and a hot tub.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th May 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 18:31 BST

This was what you could expect on a night out at the former Burnley nightclub, Lava and Ignite. The once thriving Hammerton Street nightspot closed its doors nine years ago.

Northern regional director of the Luminar Group, which owned the club, Tony Gorbert said: “Following a long-term decline in footfall in the town centre, we have taken the difficult decision to close Lava & Ignite in Burnley."

It has since been converted into apartments. These amazing photographs of revellers capture the party spirit at the once bouncing venue.

.

1. Fantastic photos capture party atmosphere that made Burnley's former Lava and Ignite nightclub iconic

. Photo: submitted

.

2. Fantastic photos capture party atmosphere that made Burnley's former Lava and Ignite nightclub iconic

. Photo: submitted

.

3. Fantastic photos capture party atmosphere that made Burnley's former Lava and Ignite nightclub iconic

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Fantastic photos capture party atmosphere that made Burnley's former Lava and Ignite nightclub iconic

. Photo: submitted

