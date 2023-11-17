27 brilliant photos from Burnley's Pharaohs bar back in the day
Could a night out in Burnley circa 2010 even be classed as a night out without a trip to Pharaohs?
By John Deehan
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:17 GMT
The bar, now Bees Knees, was a popular destination with drinkers, dancers, and lovers of all thing Egyptian.
And our latest gallery of retro snaps show just how much fun was had in the Hargreaves Street venue. If you didn’t see the batch we posted a couple of months ago, you can find them here.
1 / 7