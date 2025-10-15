The two day event, held last Friday and Saturday, featured 24 real ales and real ciders, along with live music on both nights at Padiham Town Hall. And our photographer was on hand to capture some of the revellers.
1. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Friends get together to enjoy a pint or two Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Raising a glass to each other at the beer festival Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
A happy trio with their beer Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
These friends were happy to pose for a photo Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard