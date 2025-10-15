21 photos from the Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall

By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:26 BST
Beer lovers flocked to Padiham to enjoy the Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival

The two day event, held last Friday and Saturday, featured 24 real ales and real ciders, along with live music on both nights at Padiham Town Hall. And our photographer was on hand to capture some of the revellers.

Friends get together to enjoy a pint or two

1. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Raising a glass to each other at the beer festival

2. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A happy trio with their beer

3. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

These friends were happy to pose for a photo

4. Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

