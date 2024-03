Hosted by landlady Justine Bedford the red carpet night had a ‘dress to impress’ theme and prosecco was served to guests on arrival.

Awards handed out included ‘best dancer,’ ‘worst binger drinker’ and ‘customer’s cutest dog’ at the fun night which also raised cash for Burnley CIC Casual Minds Matter.

And the ‘best celebrity visit’ award went to former Clarets manager Sean Dyche who sent a ‘thank you’ video to Justine which was played on the night.

