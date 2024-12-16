The development on the site in Red Lion Street has also created 20 jobs. The ground floor of the former Barclays Bank building has been re-imagined into The Real Food Hall, a modern food court featuring an open-plan dining area, a licensed bar, and a variety of culinary options.

The re-development will also included the Vault Cinema and Above Hotel, all housed within the iconic structure.

The current building was originally constructed in 1963 as Martins Bank, later becoming Barclays Bank in 1969 until it re-located in the early 90s. After years of housing various retailers and standing vacant since the closure of Select, its transformation into this dynamic venue marks a significant milestone for Burnley’s regeneration.

The Vault Cinema, set to open soon, promises a state-of-the-art movie-going experience with seven bespoke screening rooms. Scheduled to open in January, Above Hotel will offer nine boutique bedrooms, combining modern luxury with historic charm and suited for both leisure and business travellers, it promises to further elevate Burnley’s reputation as a destination town.

