With oven-like temperatures expected to carry on soaring, bathing the region in blazing sunshine, you’re not going to be wanting to spend the day in the kitchen tomorrow.

But what about Yorkshire puds for tea?

Fear not. We asked Express readers to let us know which pubs and restaurants offered the best Sunday roasts across Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley.

Here are some of the most popular responses (in no particular order):

2. 3 Millstones Inn Waddington Rd, West Bradford, Clitheroe. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Bistro 197 Towneley Golf Club, Todmorden Road, Burnley. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Wilfred's Crow Wood Resort, Holme Road, Burnley. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales