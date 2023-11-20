17 great photos of newly refurbished Padiham cafe The Fat Giraffe
One of the borough’s longest established cafes has a new face at the helm.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
At just 20-years-old Paige Milligan jumped at the chance to become her own boss at the Fat Giraffe in Padiham. The Church Street premises have been renovated and Paige has also changed the menu to put her stamp on the business that first opened in Padiham almost 20 years ago.
Paige, who lives in Fence, said: “So far the response has been fantastic and I am really enjoying it. I am prepared to put the work in and I believe you’re never too young to be your own boss.”
