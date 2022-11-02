17 best pubs for a pint in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023
More than a dozen pubs across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley feature in CAMRA’s 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide.
The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is widely regarded as the definitive beer drinkers’ bible.
CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona says: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.
"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.
“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.
"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”
Here are the 15 best Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley pubs featured: