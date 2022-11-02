The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is widely regarded as the definitive beer drinkers’ bible.

CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona says: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

Discover all of the pubs listed, and more, with CAMRA’s new Good Beer Guide app or order your copy at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2023/

Here are the 15 best Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley pubs featured:

1. Bridge Bier Huis, Burnley CAMRA said: "An award-winning true free house with a large open plan bar that has a log burner and a small snug to one side. It offers mainly microbrewery beers alongside a changing real cider."

2. Bankers Draft, Barrowford CAMRA said: "This imposing detached former bank is now a small and friendly micropub specialising in real ale and purchased by Robert Bell from Thwaites and now transformed to a place for those who appreciate fine beer and friendly conversation."

3. The Barlick Tap CAMRA said: "This friendly one-room micropub was the first to be set up in the town and is situated just off the town square, two minutes from the main bus stop."

4. Beer Shack, Clitheroe CAMRA said: "Opened in 2021, this new bar has now added four handpulls. Beers come mainly from well-known microbreweries and larger ones such as Lancaster, almost always including a dark cask beer."