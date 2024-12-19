The Turf pub has remained closed since the blaze in August last year. But, as these photos show, work is almost complete in time for the pub in Yorkshire Street to re-open tomorrow, traditionally know as ‘Mad Friday.’ The new look features images of iconic players Jimmy McIlroy, Andy Payton and Jay Rodriguez.
The fire broke out on August 31st last year. Taken over by the AJP Pub Group in 2021, The Turf attracted a lot of attention for a 50 foot high mural of Turf Moor, on the side the of building that became the talk of the town.
