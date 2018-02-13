Valentine's Day marks landmark anniversary for loving couple

Valentine’s Day will be extra special for well known Burnley couple Fred and Joan Dandy

For the most romantic day of the year is also their 65th wedding anniversary.

Fred and Joan tie the knot as teenagers, 65 years ago tomorrow.

An early family celebration was held at Sycamore Farm where family and friends toasted the duo, who have for children, eleven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with two more on the way.

Married at 19 at All Saints Church, Habergham, the couple first met when they were 14.

They lived in Padiham for many years and Fred worked in foundries and Joan was a weaver and also worked at the former Co-op store.

The couple’s advice for newly weds is to work through good times and bad and always make up after a row.