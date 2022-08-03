Some dog breeds are more likely to give somebody a nip - or worse - than others.

Dogs that don't bite: These are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likely to snap or nip - including favourites the Boxer, Labrador and French Bulldog

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new family pet, but are concerned about the safety of younger children, here are the breeds of dogs that are least likely to bite.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:09 am

During the pandemic the number of people looking for a dog increased by 8% according to figures by the Kennel Club.

But choosing a dog is not a decision to take lightly, particularly if you have young children to consider.

According to the RSPCA all dogs are born with “inherited tendencies that might, if not controlled, make aggressive behaviour more likely”.

If your new dog does begin to nip or bite, there are a number of ways you can discourage this behaviour, including; time-outs, mouthing (loosely taking hold of the lower jaw) or a taste deterrent (coating hands or gloves in something unpleasant to the dog).

Which ever method you adopt, always make sure you praise them when they let go.

However, there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them less likely to be aggressive than others.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likely to bite.

1. Labrador Retriever

Family favourite, the Labrador Retriever, are renowned for their friendly and loving nature. That's why they remain the world's most popular dog breed.

2. Boxer

Boxer is one of the most patient breeds of dog, making them less likely to lash out. They are also well know to be safe around children.

3. Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever, has all the same traits as its cousin the Labrador Retriever. They are friendly and loving in nature.

4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

When it comes to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, the main motivation is an overriding eagerness to please its owners. Even if one of these beautiful dogs does have a wee nip, when it realises it has displeased its owners, it's unlikely to do it again.

