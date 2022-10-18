These getaways are perfect for a family break

When it comes to family holidays, Valamar - Croatia’s leading hospitality brand - goes one step further with a wide range of child-centric amenities and accommodation at locations throughout the country.

Spacious rooms including family suites and villas, flexible dining options, Eco-Playrooms, creative children’s workshops and waterparks, game lounges, sports facilities and wellbeing centres mean that there’s sure to be fun for all the family on a Croatian holiday with Valamar.

Here are some of Valamar’s top picks for the perfect Croatian family holiday:

Situated north of Hvar, a stone’s throw away from the historic centre of Stari Grad, Valamar Amicor Green Resort was the first family resort on the Croatian Adriatic built according to principles of sustainable development, having opened this summer.

Offering a range of beautiful accommodation options, including family villas and suites, with decor that echoes the local natural beauty, families will soon find they’ve settled into the holiday spirit.

Villas start from £300 per night (based on a Villa with Terrace, sleeps up to three people), including buffet breakfast and dinner.

Luxury living with swim-up rooms: Marea Valamar Collection Suites 5*, Poreč

Just a short walk from Poreč´s historical centre, the five-star Marea Valamar Collection Suites offers a wealth of premium services, facilities and activities for those seeking a luxury family holiday.

Guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to accommodation - the luxurious signature V-level junior and superior suites offer breathtaking views of the sea as well as direct access to Val Marea´s sandy beach.

Rooms start from £250 per night.

Best for younger children: Valamar Meteor Hotel, Makarska

The stylish and sophisticated Valamar Meteor Hotel is perfect for families looking to explore the lesser-known Makarska Riviera. Overlooking the Adriatic Sea offering spellbinding views of Mount Biokovo and a close proximity to the town centre, Valamar Meteor Hotel is certainly a jewel in the crown when it comes to hotels in the region.

Rooms start from £170 per night.