Aldi's amazing value back to school range returns from just £1.50.

Getting ready for the new school year just got easier, and more affordable, as Aldi returns with its popular Back to School range even earlier, available in stores now.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

From classroom must-haves to fun accessories, the range has everything parents or carers need to get kids ready for September. With items starting from as little as £1.50, shoppers better act fast to avoid missing out, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering unbeatable value for the fourth year in a row, Aldi’s £5 school uniform bundle is top of the class for families looking to get organised early. Available in a range of sizes from 4-12 years, the bundle includes two polo shirts, a sweatshirt or cardigan, and a choice of trousers, skirt or cargo shorts – with individual items starting from just £1.50.

Parents looking to top-up on uniform essentials ahead of September can choose from a 2-pack of Classic Pinafores (£6.99) or Jersey Pinafores (£6.99), Jersey Trousers (£2.49), Leggings and Jersey Skort (£3.99) and even a 3-Pack of Shirts for just £3.69. And when it comes to everyday basics, Aldi has this covered too, with a three pack of Tights for just £3.99 and both Ankle and Knee-High Socks at £2.49 for five pairs.

For smart, school-ready footwear that doesn’t compromise on comfort, Aldi’s real Leather Shoes (£8.99) are a must. With a leather upper, memory foam insole, and available in a classic loafer style, they’re designed to keep kids comfortable from the first bell until home time. Available in a wide range of sizes for girls and boys, there’s a perfect fit for every step of the school day.

For sports gear, Aldi has kids ready to hit the ground running with a 2-Pack of Crew Neck T-shirts for just £1.89, Sports Shorts from just £2.99 and a 2-pack of Joggers for just £6.99 – perfect for PE days and after-school activities. For little ones who love to run around the playground, Sustainable Trainers are available in stores in sizes 10-2, for just £6.99. And, returning after high demand in 2024, parents of budding footie fanatics can pick up Football Boots in sizes 10-5 for £9.99, whilst aspiring hockey players can get their hands on a Mouth Guard in stores for just £1.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Send kids to school in style with Aldi’s Premium Lunchbag (£5.99) and Premium Backpack (£11.99). With fun designs available including Mermaid, Pink Tie Dye, Football, and Monochrome, these Back to School essentials are sure to be the talk of the classroom!

For added peace of mind, Aldi is continuing its 12-month satisfaction guarantee to its school uniform, meaning parents can be sure they’re getting great value items that will stand the test of time. Made using recycled polyesters, the supermarket continues to uphold its partnership with Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) for 2025, resulting in a uniform designed to withstand everything from playground tumbles to classroom play.

Aldi’s Back to School Uniform Range is available to purchase in stores from today while stocks last.