The Winter Bloom illuminated parade through the town centre saw a giant rabbit, owl, snail and eagle take flight in the event hosted by Colne BID in partnership with several other organisations. Delivered by parade specialists Handmade Productions, hundreds turned out to watch the parade which included dozens of local schoolchilden, community groups, churches and bands. There was also an artisan market selling a range of street food, arts and crafts and other items.
Ahead of the parade students from schools across Pendle created a series of artwork that has been on display in shop windows for shoppers and residents to admire.