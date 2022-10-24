Where can I get a real Christmas Tree in Lancashire? Here are 11 stockists in the county where you can pick up a festive fir, including Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and Lancaster
It’s not long until the festive season gets underway - and if you’re a fan of the fir, a real Christmas Tree fan, now is the time to start thinking about where you’ll be getting yours.
There's nothing quite like a real Christmas Tree; the delightful smell of the pine needles, the simplistic beauty - and the festive tradition of choosing one.
Here are 11 stockists in Lancashire where you can get a real Christmas Tree in 2022 …
Preston
Beacon Fell Pick Your Own Christmas Tree, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.
Christmas Trees Preston, Cotton Court Business Centre, Church Street, Preston. Visit their website for more details.
Kirkham
Christmas Trees for Life, Blackpool Road, Kirkham. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.
Chorley
Joseph Noblett Christmas Tree Shop, The Bungalow, Barkers Farm, Preston Road, Chorley. Visit their website for more details.
Burnley
Christmas Trees 4 You, Lower White Lee Farm, Barrowford Road, Higham, Burnley. Visit their website for details.
Whalley
British Christmas Tree Company, Meadcroft, Clitheroe Road, Whalley. Visit their website for details.
Rossendale
Cowpe Christmas Trees, Cowpe Road, Cowpe, Rossendale. Visit their Facebook Page for details.
Lancaster
Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster. Visit their website for more details.
Lytham
Lawns Farm, Ballam Rd, Lytham-St-Annes. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.
Cleveleys
Fylde Coast Christmas Trees, Kings Rd, Blackpool, Cleveleys. Ring them on 07773 214942.
Clitheroe
Real Christmas Tree Store, Hollins Farm, Clerk Hill Road, Clitheroe. Ring them on 0161 663 1813.
Did you know - there are many types of fir trees and although they're all similar, each type grows in a specific location and has a unique colour and shape?