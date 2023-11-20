Sabden Christmas Market is back this December and has festive fun and feasting guaranteed.

The village's first ever Christmas market last year was such a success, attracting hundreds of people, that the Sabden Collective organising team decided to do it all over again.

It takes place on Saturday, December 2nd, from 1pm to 8pm in the courtyard at Union Mill off Watt Street and Father Christmas and his elves will be arriving at 2pm by horse and cart ... or maybe even a tractor - thanks to Sabden farming family the Gills.

The second Sabden Christmas market takes place on December 2nd

Attractions include stalls, food and drink, children’s entertainment and festive music. Entertainment on stage begins at 2-30pm with carols from Sabden's One Voice adult choir and children's group, ex-Herman's Hermit Kevan Lingard will act as MC and performances will follow from village artistes Mark Smith, Mark Woodward & Paul Townsend, Xanthe & Zimmer with Scarlett Dickinson taking the final sport at 7pm.