Sabden Christmas market makes welcome return for 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The village's first ever Christmas market last year was such a success, attracting hundreds of people, that the Sabden Collective organising team decided to do it all over again.
It takes place on Saturday, December 2nd, from 1pm to 8pm in the courtyard at Union Mill off Watt Street and Father Christmas and his elves will be arriving at 2pm by horse and cart ... or maybe even a tractor - thanks to Sabden farming family the Gills.
Attractions include stalls, food and drink, children’s entertainment and festive music. Entertainment on stage begins at 2-30pm with carols from Sabden's One Voice adult choir and children's group, ex-Herman's Hermit Kevan Lingard will act as MC and performances will follow from village artistes Mark Smith, Mark Woodward & Paul Townsend, Xanthe & Zimmer with Scarlett Dickinson taking the final sport at 7pm.
All money raised goes back into community events in the village.