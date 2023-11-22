News you can trust since 1877
Picture gallery: Barnoldswick shines at Christmas lights switch on

Christmas came to Barlick at the weekend with wonderful festive entertainment for all the family.
By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT

Take a look at these lovely pictures we have assembled from the day, sent by Zoe Rawcliffe.

There was festive fun for all the family at the Barnoldswick Christmas lights switch-on

