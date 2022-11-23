Delivery services can be a saving grace for many shoppers, and this Christmas they are in high demand.

Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas deliveries from supermarkets in Lancashire ...

Asda

Have you got your Christmas grub ordered? Delivery slots are now available at Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Waitrose, Ocado and Iceland

Asda’s delivery slots for Christmas are now available to all customers.

Bookings close on Thursday, December 15, with Christmas Eve delivery available from certain stores. The supermarket is warning that spaces are filling up fast.

Morrisons

Christmas slots are now available to all customers, although some local stores are already seeing full slots from Thursday, December 22, until Christmas Eve.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s have delivery slots open for Delivery Pass customers as well as all other customers. These slots go up to and include Christmas Eve.

Tesco

Delivery Save slots have been available since Tuesday, November 15. The saver service is available on six month and 12 month plans with prices starting from £2.49 per month.

Slots for all other customers became available this week.

Waitrose

Waitrose’s Christmas slots are now open to all customers. On their website click on the ‘Christmas slots’ tab to book a delivery. This will display availability from December 20-24.

Aldi

Christmas delivery slots became available on Friday, November 18, with last orders for shoppers on Wednesday, December 14.

Ocado

Ocado has now opened slots to all customers, after giving Smart Pass members early priority.

Iceland

