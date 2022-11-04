If you’re looking for an alternative advent calendar this year (for over 18s that is), beer experts at The Bottle Club have rounded up six of the best boozy Christmas Advent calendars of 2022 ...
1. The Ultimate 'Craft Beer' Advent Calendar
At almost a metre tall, this mighty Christmas tree from Bier Company dominates all other advent calendars. Carefully designed to stay rock-solid, stable and bottom heavy - be sure to pack it up with your lights and decorations for next year! 25 craft beers from 25 different award-winning UK & European craft breweries, including exclusive beers brewed specifically for the Ultimate Craft Beer Advent Calendar. Price £79.95
Photo: Bier Company
2. Beer Advent Clock
Countdown to Christmas in spectacular style this year with The Bottle Club’s fun, quirky and refillable beer calendar. The clock actually works and makes a great countdown to Christmas, a great party or even a kitchen accessory. Including 12 craft beers, this is an ideal gift or treat for yourself! Price £49.99
Photo: The Bottle Club
3. Beer Advent Calendar
Featuring 24 epic beers and an exclusive glass to make your jingle beers even merrier, the BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar is here. Price £59.95
Photo: BrewDog
4. British Beer Advent Calendar
The Best of British Beer Advent calendar contains 24 fabulous bottles and cans of the highest quality beers from the finest independent breweries in Britain. The beer types are a real mix, they include some of the old favourites and a modern twist of styles, just to get you in the mood for the festive period. Can you resist the temptation to open a beery window too soon? Price £79.50
Photo: Best of British Beer