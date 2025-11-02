A Burnley pub is among 81 community watering holes across the North West who are asking customers to donate selection boxes in the lead up to Christmas to ensure as many children as possible have a festive sweet treat to look forward to.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Butterfly in Hufling Lane is part of Proper Pubs - an award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns which operate more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Christmas kindness project is encouraging customers to drop Christmas selection boxes off from now until Sunday, December 14, that will be donated to a host of local charities and communities in need. Over the past three years, Proper Pubs has donated almost 50,000 Christmas selection boxes and advent calendars to local charities through the kind generosity of its customers and local residents.

Admiral Taverns has a national charity partner, Claire House Children’s Hospice, which it has already raised £5,000 for this year.