Burnley pub The Royal Butterfly collecting selection boxes to donate to charities and disadvantaged families at Christmas

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 18:17 GMT
A Burnley pub is among 81 community watering holes across the North West who are asking customers to donate selection boxes in the lead up to Christmas to ensure as many children as possible have a festive sweet treat to look forward to.

The Royal Butterfly in Hufling Lane is part of Proper Pubs - an award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns which operate more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

placeholder image
Read More
Hallowe'en horrors: 36 readers' photos of spectacular and spooky celebrations in...

The Christmas kindness project is encouraging customers to drop Christmas selection boxes off from now until Sunday, December 14, that will be donated to a host of local charities and communities in need. Over the past three years, Proper Pubs has donated almost 50,000 Christmas selection boxes and advent calendars to local charities through the kind generosity of its customers and local residents.

Admiral Taverns has a national charity partner, Claire House Children’s Hospice, which it has already raised £5,000 for this year.

Related topics:BurnleyNorth WestPubsScotlandEngland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice