Burnley pub The Royal Butterfly collecting selection boxes to donate to charities and disadvantaged families at Christmas
The Royal Butterfly in Hufling Lane is part of Proper Pubs - an award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns which operate more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.
The Christmas kindness project is encouraging customers to drop Christmas selection boxes off from now until Sunday, December 14, that will be donated to a host of local charities and communities in need. Over the past three years, Proper Pubs has donated almost 50,000 Christmas selection boxes and advent calendars to local charities through the kind generosity of its customers and local residents.
Admiral Taverns has a national charity partner, Claire House Children’s Hospice, which it has already raised £5,000 for this year.