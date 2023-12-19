News you can trust since 1877
Barnoldswick Father Christmas charity fun run raises cash for Bosom Friends and the Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club charities

More than 230 ‘fake’ Father Christmases took to the streets of Barnoldswick for a charity Santa Fun Run recently.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Dec 2023, 20:35 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 20:35 GMT
Yes, this fantastic photograph is not portraying an international gathering of Santa Clauses, or a competition to find the Real Santa, it’s a

picture of those who volunteered to join the Barnoldswick Charity Fun Run as they gathered at the start at West Craven Sports Centre.

There were over 230 hardy souls decked in red and white who ran a route around the town, ending in the town square, where there was raffle cash to add to the runners’ registration fees and money from sponsors and donations.

More than 230 folk dressed as Father Christmas gathered at West Craven Sports Centre in BarnoldswickMore than 230 folk dressed as Father Christmas gathered at West Craven Sports Centre in Barnoldswick
The total proceeds, yet to be all collected in, are to be shared equally between local charity Bosom Friends and the Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club charities.

Despite the dull and damp weather, the event was declared to have been a brilliant success by all.

