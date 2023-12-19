More than 230 ‘fake’ Father Christmases took to the streets of Barnoldswick for a charity Santa Fun Run recently.

Yes, this fantastic photograph is not portraying an international gathering of Santa Clauses, or a competition to find the Real Santa, it’s a

picture of those who volunteered to join the Barnoldswick Charity Fun Run as they gathered at the start at West Craven Sports Centre.

There were over 230 hardy souls decked in red and white who ran a route around the town, ending in the town square, where there was raffle cash to add to the runners’ registration fees and money from sponsors and donations.

The total proceeds, yet to be all collected in, are to be shared equally between local charity Bosom Friends and the Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club charities.