Aldi has got it all wrapped up this Christmas, as it’s set to open the nation’s first Bottomless Pigs in Blankets Restaurant – the ultimate experience for pig in blanket enthusiasts, complete with a ‘Press for PIBs’ button to unlock unlimited courses of the festive favourite.

Located in North London’s Camden Passage, the exclusive restaurant will allow fans to Press for PIBs and indulge in a six-course menu of Aldi’s biggest pigs in blankets range to date. Better yet, the menu can be repeated, meaning no blanket will be left unturned.

At a simple press of a button, the offering includes the limited-edition Specially Selected Brie & Cranberry Candy Cane Pigs in Blankets and Specially Selected Caramelised Onion Chipolatas – recently crowned ‘Best Pig in Blankets’ at this year’s BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Test.

Alongside the menu, guests can also enjoy a bottomless supply of the supermarket’s popular Butcher’s Select Pigs in Blankets and Specially Selected Pigs in Blankets Handcooked Crisps.

The best thing ever if you're a pigs in blankets fan.

While meat-free restaurant-goers can enjoy endless amounts of the supermarket’s Plant Menu Ultimate Vegan Pigs in Blankets. Just press for PIBs!

And that’s not all; guests will be filled with excitement as they can also wet their whistle with their tipple of choice, whether that be a glass of Prosecco or a refreshing soft drink.

The opening comes as new Aldi research reveals the mighty pig in blanket to be a Christmas household staple, with up to 423 million expected to be consumed on Christmas Day alone. They have become so popular, 29% of Brits say they prefer them to roast potatoes, and 38% would choose the porky hero over traditional turkey.

One in six revealed that pigs in blankets would be the first thing they would reach for at the Christmas dinner table, with 19% stating that they would have them over anything else – and one in ten Brits will have their first by 10am, with 6% having scoffed one for breakfast by 8am.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The famous pig in blanket has always been a popular Christmas trimming, and our research really does show it to be a mighty festive staple for Brits across the nation.

“Launching a Pigs in Blanket Restaurant is a chance for Aldi fans to enjoy our biggest range yet – and not just on Christmas Day.

“Focusing on quality, price and innovation, we want to create a memorable experience that allows pig in blanket lovers to enjoy our unique range while celebrating with friends and family.”

With nearly half (44%) saying they prefer them over chocolate – it’s no wonder Brits are opting for the porky delight over other Christmas dinner essentials – especially as 34% say that the best way to eat them is on their own, straight out the oven.

Notably, brussel sprouts are the food most would like to see banished, with a quarter (24%) wanting them completely banned at Christmas.

Last year, the supermarket sold more than 38 million pigs in blankets, and with sales expected to increase to over 43 million this year, it looks like they will be more popular than ever.