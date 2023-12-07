29 retro photos of Padiham's Christmas lights switch on over the years
It may be a small town but they like to do things big in Padiham.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT
And the Christmas lights switch is one of the biggest events in the town’s calendar every year. Held in and around the town hall, a festive market, visit from Santa, fairground rides and other attractions the event attracts a couple of thousand people every year.
Here is a selection of photos of this fantastic event down the years.
