News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

24 festive photos of Padiham Christmas lights switch on 2023

Padiham is all ready for a very Merry Christmas after thousands flocked to the annual lights switch on last Saturday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:26 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT

Held at the plaza in front of Padiham Town Hall the popular event, run by the town council, had entertainment including fun fair rides, food stalls, face painting and a giant snow globe. A festive market was held in the town hall ballroom and many of the town’s shops and cafes opened later.

There was a live stage show with performances from Katie Barsby, Lewis Paul , Cher and Dolly Parton tributes and Father Christmas also iput in a guest appearance at the lights switch and fireworks finale.

.

1. Fantastic photos of the Padiham Christmas lights switch on 2023

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

2. Fantastic photos of the Padiham Christmas lights switch on 2023

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

3. Fantastic photos of the Padiham Christmas lights switch on 2023

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

4. Fantastic photos of the Padiham Christmas lights switch on 2023

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PadihamCher