24 festive photos of Padiham Christmas lights switch on 2023
Padiham is all ready for a very Merry Christmas after thousands flocked to the annual lights switch on last Saturday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:26 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Held at the plaza in front of Padiham Town Hall the popular event, run by the town council, had entertainment including fun fair rides, food stalls, face painting and a giant snow globe. A festive market was held in the town hall ballroom and many of the town’s shops and cafes opened later.
There was a live stage show with performances from Katie Barsby, Lewis Paul , Cher and Dolly Parton tributes and Father Christmas also iput in a guest appearance at the lights switch and fireworks finale.
