A feast of festive cheer arrived in Clitheroe on Saturday when the town hosted its annual festive jamboree and Carols at the Castle.

Ribble Valley Borough Council joined forces with the Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Love Clitheroe to ensure the event was a festive cracker. Music from the Sounds of Sykora and the Clitheroe Pop Choir entertained shoppers followed by a Christmas lights switch-on by Ribble Valley Mayor Mark Hindle.

Throughout the day a host of events took place in Clitheroe town centre, including the yarnbombing of bollards and lampposts and a Santa’s grotto at the castle gates in Castlegate in aid of the Clitheroe Foodbank. There was also live music, fire jugglers and an elf hunt in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

Around 2,750 people attended the annual Carols at the Castle event in the evening hosted by Love Clitheroe, with partner The Grand, and support from Holmes Mill, Makin Lightin, Clitheroe Town Council, the Printed Cup Company and the Clitheroe Christian Partnership. Free hot chocolate and mince pies were served to the first 1,000 people and the event included live music.

1 . Fabulous photos of Clitheroe's festive jamboree and Carols at the Castle . Photo: Derren Lee Poole Photo Sales

2 . Fabulous photos of Clitheroe's festive jamboree and Carols at the Castle . Photo: Derren Lee Poole Photo Sales

3 . Fabulous photos of Clitheroe's festive jamboree and Carols at the Castle . Photo: Derren Lee Poole Photo Sales