The party was organised for birthday girl Jackie Salpietro. Jackie’s husband is Daniel Salpietro, the professional player at the club. The celebration was organised for Jackie by Shelly Heap as all the Salpietro’s family are in Australia.
Here are some cracking pics from the day.
1. Lovely photos of Christmas pj birthday party at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley
. Photo: s
2. Lovely photos of Christmas pj birthday party at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley
. Photo: s
3. Lovely photos of Christmas pj birthday party at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley
. Photo: s
4. Lovely photos of Christmas pj birthday party at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley
. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.