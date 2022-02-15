Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS price and specification revealed

Skoda’s first performance EV - the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS - will cost from £51,885 when it goes on sale later this week.

Order books for the all-electric hot SUV open on February 17, with first customer deliveries in July.

The 295bhp car is the most powerful version of the new Enyaq Coupe iV - a sleeker more dramatic looking version of the award-winning Enyaq SUV.

It comes with a unique drivetrain setup as well as exterior and interior design features to set it aside from the rest of the range.

The all-wheel-drive setup uses two motors to produce 296bhp and 339lb ft of torque, good for a 0-62mph time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

An 82kWh battery offers up to 309 miles of range and can be recharged from 0-80% in just 36 minutes using the standard 135kW on-board charging capability.

The Enyaq Coupe iV vRS sits on a sports chassis, lowered 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear compared with standard models and features 20-inch alloys as standard, with 21-inch designs an optional extra.

All vRS models feature the Crystal Face grille with 131 LEDs and a gloss black surround, plus Matrix adaptive LED headlights. A bespoke front and rear spoiler give the car a sportier appearance and there is a gloss black finish to window trim and the rear diffuser, while the Enyaq Coupe gets the full-width red rear reflector common to all vRS models. A vRS-only Hyper Green paint finish will be an optional extra.

Inside, the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS features a vRS-specific design package with black perforated heated leather sports seats, grey piping and contrast stitching. The dashboard is upholstered in a leather-look material to match the seats, and is edged with contrast stitching and the leather-wrapped steering wheel is finished with a vRS badge. Standard equipment includes carbon effect inserts on the dashboard and door trim, a panoramic sunroof, aluminium pedals, LED ambient lighting and an electrically operated boot with hands-free opening.

The vRS sits at the top of the Enyaq Coupe line-up above 80 and 80X models. The 80X also features a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain but with a reduced 262bph output, while the standard 80 uses a single 201bhp rear-mounted motor like the regular Enyaq.