Jaguar F-Pace

Quiet, refined and very stylish, Julie Marshall enjoyed her time with Jaguar’s F-Pace SUV

Jaguar launched its stylish SUV, the F-Pace in 2016 and, since then it has proved to be one of the company's most popular cars.

It might not look like everyone’s idea of a Jaguar but SUVs are more sought after than ever as cars need to perform any number of roles in a household and it ticks lots of boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The F-Pace has continued to evolve over the years. In particular, the 2024 model year saw a significant number of upgrades to specification and powertrains.

Jaguar F-Pace

For example, in keeping with Jaguar’s plan to be fully electric by 2025, the P400e plug-in hybrid we drove for a week now has a larger lithium-ion battery that bumps the electric only range from 33mph to around 39 miles. This is probably around enough if you use your F-Pace for a shortish daily commute and have charging facilities at both ends.

This model is also particularly beneficial if you pay company car tax.

According to Jaguar the P400e already accounts for more than one in five F-Pace sales in the UK and this is much higher in other European countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Jaguar says the model range has been simplified, it still offers plenty of choice: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black, R-Dynamic HSE Black, 400 SPORT and SVR. The options list is bewildering and can add many thousands to the basic price. Our test car started out at £65,660 and finished at £75,650 once all the goodies were added on.

Jaguar F-Pace

There’s no doubt about it. The F-Pace is a good-looking car. Most models come with the addition of the ‘black pack’ which sees a smart gloss black finish applied to various points around the bodywork.

Inside the plush upmarket interior, as you’d expect from an upgrade the technology count has been upped. The TFT driver display is new and wireless phone charging comes as standard, as does wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and integrated Alexa voice control. And, a clever innovation, what3words navigation - how inspired is that?

Controls are easy to use and laid out logically with just the right number of physical buttons versus digital functions to keep most people happy. The touchscreen is particulate responsive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of adjustment on the driver’s seat and steering wheel means comfort is assured even on long journeys.

All models have all-wheel drive and a superlative eight-speed automatic transmission which shifts imperceptibly through the gears.

The F-Pace is quiet and the engine refined. When it starts up in electric mode it is, of course, silent.

Adding together the output from the two-litre petrol engine and the electric motor gives a combined 398bhp and torque of 472lb/ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspension is firm but not uncomfortable and it handles well on all road surfaces. Twisty roads are traversed with ease and confidence despite the height of the vehicle.

The overall view is generally good although the rear view window does impede parking - the rear-view camera and sensors make light of any problems though.

There’s plenty of room for four tall adults and a little one in the middle rear seat and storage space is plentiful with a decent-sized boot.

Specifications

Jaguar F-Pace P400e R-Dynamic

Price: £65,660 (£75,630 as tested)

Engine: 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol plus motor

Power: 398bhp

Torque: 472lb/ft

Transmission: PHEV automatic

Top speed: 149mph

0-62mph: five seconds

Economy: 163mpg

CO 2 emissions:40g/km