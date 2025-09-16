In photos: 26 scenes from Burnley's fourth Vintage and Performance Car Show hosted by Burnley BID and the Rotary Club of Burnley

Burnley town centre was firing on all cylinders when visitors from across the region flocked to the fourth Vintage and Performance Car Show.

Organised annually by Burnley BID, with support from The Rotary Club of Burnley, St James’s Street and Curzon Street were filled with an impressive display of vintage, classic and performance vehicles, with proud owners on hand to showcase their prized motors.

'Who you gonna call?' Ghostbusters, of course.

'Who you gonna call?' Ghostbusters, of course. Photo: Andy Ford

A young visitor gets behind the wheel of a Mini.

A young visitor gets behind the wheel of a Mini. Photo: Andy Ford

Kev Furber interviews the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Paul Reynolds.

Kev Furber interviews the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Paul Reynolds. Photo: Zak Furber

A young car fan meets a friendly dinosaur.

A young car fan meets a friendly dinosaur. Photo: Andy Ford

